Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LG Display by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Trading Up 4.9 %

LPL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. 234,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

