Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE:TTE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. 966,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,788. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
Insider Activity at TotalEnergies
In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
