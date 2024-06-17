Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.57. 15,076,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,691,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.