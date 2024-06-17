Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 20,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.73. 3,141,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,100,333. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

