Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $398,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.86 and a 200-day moving average of $430.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

