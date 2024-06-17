Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 79,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,856,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,438,417,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock remained flat at $222.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

