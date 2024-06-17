Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,453 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Shopify by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,416,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,175,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,433,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

