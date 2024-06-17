Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290,673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 622,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,150. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.