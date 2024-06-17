Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 386,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,832. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.