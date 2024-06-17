Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 749,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,577. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

