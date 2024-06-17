Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.5% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $141.20. 1,781,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,463. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

