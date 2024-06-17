Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.55.

VRTX traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.05. 442,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,278. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $335.82 and a twelve month high of $486.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

