Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $366.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,197. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

