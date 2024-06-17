Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,873 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.5% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,079. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.