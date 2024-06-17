Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,806 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 188,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,258. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

