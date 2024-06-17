Skyline Advisors Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. 31,025,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,102,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

