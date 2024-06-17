Skyline Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 970,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,289. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

