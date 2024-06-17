Skyline Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

