Skyline Advisors Inc. Invests $9.18 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,176,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.37. 1,114,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,989. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

