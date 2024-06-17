Skyline Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 5.0% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.11. 133,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

