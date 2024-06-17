Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WKC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of World Kinect stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 538,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. World Kinect Co. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.