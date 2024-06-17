Smog (SMOG) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Smog (SMOG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Smog has a market cap of $29.25 million and approximately $195,719.44 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smog has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smog

Smog was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03569714 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $232,475.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

