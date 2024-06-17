SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,403,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the previous session’s volume of 2,235,288 shares.The stock last traded at $29.67 and had previously closed at $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 246,370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,864,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

