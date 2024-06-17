Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

SPRB opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 359,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $262,784.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,015,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

