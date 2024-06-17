Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.10

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.10 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.17), with a volume of 14616491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724.20 ($9.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STAN. Barclays upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 800 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.55) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($12.11).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.29.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.34), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($337,233.67). Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.