Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.