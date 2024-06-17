StockNews.com Begins Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

See Also

