StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.2 %
CVV stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
