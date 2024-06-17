StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

