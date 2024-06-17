StockNews.com Downgrades ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

