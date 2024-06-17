StockNews.com Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.