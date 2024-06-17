StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
