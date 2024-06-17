StockNews.com Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

