Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.58.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $344.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.40. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 74,911.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,921,000 after purchasing an additional 679,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

