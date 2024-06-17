Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.04. 1,802,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,612,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.