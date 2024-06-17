Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.04. 1,802,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,612,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
