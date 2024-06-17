Suzanne L. Helen Sells 1,800 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,851. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,199,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHK

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.