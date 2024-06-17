Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 722,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,533,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

SG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $86,149.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

