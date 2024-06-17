TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Trading Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 63,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.10 price target on shares of TAG Oil and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

