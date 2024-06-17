Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,235 shares of company stock valued at $378,626. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

