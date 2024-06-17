Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,548,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,235 shares of company stock valued at $378,626. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIFree Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

