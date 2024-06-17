Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Trading 16.4% Higher

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 972% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

