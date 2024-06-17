Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading Up 0.2%

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.
Temple Hotels Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87.
About Temple Hotels
Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.
Further Reading
