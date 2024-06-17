Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $478.23 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $478.23 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000672 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,519,691,504,649 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

