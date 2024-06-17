Tezos (XTZ) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $710.12 million and $31.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,341,912 coins and its circulating supply is 985,777,503 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

