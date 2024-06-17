Thaddeus Darden Buys 7,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Thaddeus Darden acquired 3,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,870.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GRNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 222.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRNT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

