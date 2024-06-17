The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

