The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Update

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 974.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

