The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
Shares of SWZ opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
