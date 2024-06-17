The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in TJX Companies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,352,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $110.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.