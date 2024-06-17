Thomas Taira Sells 68,556 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Taira sold 4,197 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $347,679.48.

Carvana stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,792. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

