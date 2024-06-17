Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $221.13 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $221.13 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02713394 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,933,835.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

